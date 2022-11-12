New Delhi : The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Gujarat on Friday conducted raids at as many as 150 locations in different parts of the state, sources informed. According to information, the raids were conducted in a joint operation with Gujarat GST at locations in districts like Surat, Ahmedabad, Jamnagar, Bharuch, and Bhavnagar over tax evasion and money trail on international routes.

Earlier on October 22, the Gujarat ATS had exposed this bogus international racket and arrested four persons from the new Naroda area of Ahmedabad for issuing fake passports and visas to Canada aspirants. This has come when the state has been preparing itself for the upcoming assembly elections, which are slated to be held in two phases on--December 1 and December 5 and their counting will take place on December 8, which coincides with Himachal Pradesh's result date. However, voting for 68 constituencies across Himachal is currently underway and will continue till 5 pm.

The Assembly elections are scheduled for December 1 and 5 in Gujarat. In the first round, 89 of the total 182 Assembly seats will go to polls and prominent political parties have declared their candidates for almost all these constituencies. Of the 182 seats in the Legislative Assembly, 89 will go to polls in the first phase and 93 in the second.

Over 4.9 crore electors are eligible to vote in the polls. More than 51,000 polling stations will be set up, including more than 34,000 in rural areas. The term of the Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18, 2023. The high-stakes poll battle is seeing a contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also seeking to put up a strong contest.

The BJP has been in power in the state -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state -- for over two decades. In the last election in 2017, the BJP won 99 seats, while the Congress won 77, winning 49.05 per cent and 42.97 per cent of the votes, respectively. Over the years, the Congress' tally reduced to 62, while the BJP's increased to 111.