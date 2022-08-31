Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has detained two men from the Dayapar Police Station area of Kutch district for their alleged involvement in receiving and transporting 38 kg of heroin, seized by the Punjab police a few days ago, an official said on Wednesday.

Umar Khamisa and Hamda Haroon were nabbed on Tuesday from Lakkhi village in Lakhpat taluka of the Kutch district and brought to the ATS headquarters for questioning. During their preliminary questioning, the duo claimed the heroin was sent by Pakistan-based drug dealer Gul Mohammad. An ATS release said that they would be handed over to the Punjab police for further investigation.

According to the details received by Gujarat ATS, the Punjab Police seized 38 kg of heroin on August 27 from the toolbox of a truck in Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar and arrested two persons, Kulwinder Ram and Bittu, both residents of Punjab. They had admitted to having brought the contraband from Bhuj town of Kutch district in Gujarat. A case was registered against both of them under the NDPS Act and further investigation was conducted.

Also read: BSF seized 314 kgs of heroin, other contraband items post extension of jurisdiction in Punjab

The matter was reported by the Punjab Police to the higher officials of Gujarat ATS. Based on the information, it was found that Umar Khamisa and Hamda Haroon of Lakhi village, situated on the westernmost coast of Gujarat were involved in this crime. Gujarat ATS arrested both of them. Both these accused have been brought to Ahmedabad. Legal action has been taken to hand them over to Punjab Police.