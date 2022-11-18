Kalol: Ahead of the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, veteran BJP leader Prabhatsinh Chauhan quit the party to join the Congress triggering a family war on the Kalol seat as his wife and daughter-in-law are sailing with the BJP. Chauhan parted ways with the BJP after he was denied a ticket from the Kalol seat giving a big boost to the Congress.

While Congress has not yet officially announced Chauhan for the Kalol Assembly seat, the party is likely to field him from the seat to increase the winning prospects. The BJP has fielded former MLA Fatesingh Chauhan from Kalol's seat. Chuahan's wife, Rangeshwariben Rathwa, who is the BJP party president of Ghoghamba taluk and her daughter-in-law Sumanben Chauhan, who has been an MLA from Kalol have pledged their loyalty to the BJP thereby triggering a virtual war in the Chauhan family. Prabhatsinh Chauhan has said that the opposition from the family members does not bother him and he trusts his workers for success in the election. It will be interesting to see how the family rivalry pans out in the upcoming Assembly polls scheduled for December 1 and 5.