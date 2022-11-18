Ahmedabad: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is visiting Gujarat on Friday to campaign for the BJP for the current assembly election, sources said. As per the party sources, Yogi is among 89 leaders including the central leadership who will participate in the public meetings on as many seats in Gujarat to campaign for the party candidates.

Also read: BJP brings in sarees with Modi and Yogi images from Surat ahead of UP polls

Besides Yogi Adityanath, BJP National President JP Nadda, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Hema Malini, Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also hold public meetings in the state. Yogi Adityanath, is scheduled to address an election rallies in Godadara area of Surat today.

Adityanath will address the meeting to woo the north Indian voters in the Gujarat assembly elections 2022.