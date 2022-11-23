Bhavnagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's whirlwind campaign for the BJP in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly Elections has prodded the local authorities to pave a blocked road in Bhavnagar area where the PM is scheduled to hold a public meeting on Wednesday. Ahead of the PM's meeting, authorities in Bhavnagar have moved to speed up the clearance of the Bhavnagar Nari Chokdi Road which had been giving a tough time to commuters for the last four years.

The particular patch from the RTO circle to the marketing yard the scheduled venue for PM Modi's meeting was in a bad condition as the authorities had blocked it on one side. Local authorities had blocked the road near the Desainagar flyover for a diversion as part of traffic management. However, ahead of PM Modi's visit, the road has been repaired and paved much to the relief of locals.

However, the opposition has taken a jibe at the BJP over the cosmetic effort ahead of the PM's visit. Meanwhile in today's public meetings, PM Modi will seek votes for Jitu Vaghani contesting from Bhavnagar West seat and two more BJP candidates from other seats, Sejalben Pandya and Parsottambhai Solanki. This is 3rd visit of PM Modi to the State in three months.

The Prime Minister had earlier attended the inauguration ceremony of a development project for the first time at Jawahar Maidan and attended a mass marriage ceremony at the same venue later. The state BJP is making all out efforts to boost its prospects in the assembly elections on the back of PM Modi's visits.

The Gujarat assembly elections, which have traditionally been a bilateral contest between the BJP and the Congress, are set to witness a triangular battle with the entry of AAP this time. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also held a meeting in Bhavnagar earlier. Besides, the BJP also faced a setback on the Bhavnagar seat after party leader Raju Solanki quit the party to join the AAP.