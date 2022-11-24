Bhavnagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a BJP campaign tour to Gujarat for the assembly elections, on Thursday said that 10 lakh new jobs will be provided to the unemployed youth in the state if the BJP comes to power. PM Modi was addressing a rally in Bhavnagar while campaigning for the party candidate Purushottam Solanki.

“Ten lakh new jobs are going to be created in the IT sector in the coming days. This will include the manufacturing of semiconductors in Dholera, which will create 2 lakh jobs. Along with this Blackbuck Sanctuary Bhavnagar is also being developed which will increase the tourist rush. Besides, pilgrimage sites like Palitana will also be developed which will provide employment to the local vendors and shopkeepers.

The PM also hailed the BJP rule as one that brought development to the state. “I used to be mocked when I used to talk about the developmental projects, but now water is available in every household. Similarly, I have been mocked for generating 15,000 MW of electricity. But today 15,000 MW of power is being generated.

A solar power plant has also been set up on the seashore,” he said. The PM also made a mention of the CNG gas line along the Coastal Highway, and Hazira-Ghogha Ferry Service. “Within 25 years, Gujarat has worked to establish itself as a global centre,” the PM said. The PM also recalled Maharaja Krishna Kumarsinhji Bhavsinhji. “Krishnakumarsinhji represents the sentiments of the people of the state and we must follow his legacy,” he said.

The PM also recalled his school days during which he got to play Bhavsinhji's role. A drama was staged in the school and my teacher gave me the role of Krishna Kumarsinhji Bhavsinhji. Today Bhavnagar has a role in making India developed,” he said. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, BJP candidate from Bhavnagar West Assembly Jitu Vaghani, Parshottam Solanki, Vibhavari Dave, Raju Rana, Haru Gondalia, former Mayor Manbha Mori, Mayor Kirtiben Danidhariya, MPs Bhartiben Syal and Maheshbhai Rawal were present on the occasion.