Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will himself vote in the second phase of polling for the Gujarat assembly election to be held on December 5. In the second phase of voting to be held on 93 seats in the second phase on Monday, one of the assembly seats is Sabarmati where PM Modi is registered as a voter.

PM Modi will cast his vote at a polling booth set up at Ranip's Nishan School on Monday for which preparations are underway. In the first phase, polling was held on 89 seats in 19 districts of Saurashtra, Kutch and South Gujarat.