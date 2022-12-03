Ahmedabad: Ahead of the 2nd phase of the Gujarat assembly election scheduled on Monday, December 5, the BJP, with all other parties, is looking at its last day of campaigning with a team of national leaders already in place in the state. Voting will be held on December 5 on 93 seats in the second phase of the assembly elections in the state. The campaign will end today at 5 pm.

Union Minister Purushottam Rupala will address 3 public meetings today to campaign for the BJP candidates. He will address the public meeting at 9 am for the Dhanera assembly seat near Daulatnagar Society on Dhanera Panthwara Highway in Banaskantha, Jetpur Pavi assembly seat at Gayatri Mandir Kawant in Chhota Udepur district, and Borsad assembly seat at Fuwara Maidan in Anand district.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath will address public meetings today at Maruti Jin in Dholka in the Ahmedabad district for the Dholka assembly, Vinay Mandir in the Kheda district for the Mahudha assembly, and Paniyari Maidan in Anand district for Khambhat assembly.

Hindi and Gujarati film actor Manoj Joshi will also campaign for the BJP today. He will hold a roadshow at Daskroi Assembly in Ahmedabad at 8 am. The roadshow will start from Shukan Cross Road in Nikol.

BJP MLA from Idar Hitu Kanodia and former minister Parshottam Solanki will address a public meeting at Bhangarh village of Dholera at 12 noon today.