Gandhinagar: A total of 281 candidates are in the fray in the 35 seats that go to poll in the first phase of Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 set to be held on December 1. Voting will be held from 8 am to 5 pm. Poll analysts are expecting a triangular contest among the BJP, the Congress and the AAP which is making its debut in Gujarat. The AIMIM is also expected to play an active role.

District-wise there are 16 seats in Surat, 2 in Tapi, 1 in Dang, 4 in Navsari, 05 in Bharuch, 05 in Valsad and 02 in Narmada. The candidates are fighting on different poll planks in urban areas and rural areas. In Surat, industrial development, employment issues, civic amenities and law and justice system problems are major issues in all Surat urban seats and to a lesser extent in rural seats. AAP campaign revolved around education, healthcare and free electricity.

As for the high stake seats, Mahesh Vasava of BJP is contesting from Narmada seat, DK Swami of BJP from Jambusar seat, Arun Rana of BJP from Wagra, Chhotu Vasava Independent from Jangaria, Vijaysinh Patel of Congress from Ankleshwar and his brother Ishwarsinh Patel from Alpad seat, Dharmic Malviya of AAP, Mukesh Patel of BJP, Darshan Nayak of Congress from Mangrol seat, BJP's Ganpat Vasava from Mandvi seat, Anil Chaudhary Congress, Kunvarji Halpati BJP from Kamrej seat, BJP's Anand Chaudhary, Congress's Praful Panseria, Ram Dhaduk of AAP from Surat East, Arvind Rana of BJP from Varachha seat, Kumar Kanani of BJP, Prafulla Togadia of Congress and Alpesh Kathiria of AAP from Limbayat seat, Sangeeta Patil of BJP from Labora seat, Harsh Sanghvi of BJP, Balwant Jain of Congress from Katargam seat, PVS Sharma of AAP, Vinod Moradiya of Congress.

The Patel and tribal vote banks are also expected to play an important role. South Gujarat has 14 tribal seats out of total 35 seats going to the polls on Thursday in the first phase. In South Gujarat, the Congress has so far dominated all 14 seats. The Koli Patel community dominates the 6 assembly seats in Surat Rural, namely Bardoli, Mandvi, Mahuva, Alpad, Kamrej and Mangrol. Bardoli assembly seat is reserved for Scheduled Castes.

Apart from tribal voters Halapati Samaj, Patidar voters will also prove to be important in deciding the fate of the candidates. Saurashtra residents dominate the Kamrej assembly seat. The Mahuva Legislative Assembly is dominated by the Chaudhary and Dhodia communities. Mandvi assembly seat has Christian votes while Mandvi taluk is dominated by Choudhary and Vasava communities.

Mangrol Legislative Assembly is reserved for Scheduled Tribes. The seat is dominated by the Vasava community. As per the final voter list of the Election Commission, a total of 95,63,000 voters will exercise their franchise in the first phase including 49,87,000 male and 45,71,000 female voters. Out of 6,215 urban polling station locations for the total 182 assembly seats in Gujarat, a total of 3,331 polling station locations with 9,014 polling booths have been set up for Phase I.

In rural areas, a total of 16,416 polling booths at 11,071 polling stations have been set up. A total of 70,763 ballot units, 70,763 control units and 79,183 VVPATs will be used throughout the election. In the first phase, 34,324 ballot units and 34,324 control units will be used.