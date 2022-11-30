Gandhinagar: Over 2.39 crore voters will exercise their franchise in the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections scheduled to be held on Thursday. Chief Electoral Officer of Gujarat P Bharti while addressing a presser said that a total of 2,39,76,670 voters will exercise their franchise including 1,24,33,362 male voters and 1,1,5,42,811 female voters besides 497 third gender voters.

A total of 5,75,560 voters in the age group of 18 to 19 years will vote for the first time in the election, Bharti said adding 4945 voters above 99 years of age will also vote in the first phase. Voting will be held on 89 Assembly seats in 19 districts of the state in the first phase. Bharti said that in the first phase, 34,324 ballot units, 34,324 control units and 38,749 VVPAT machines will be used.

Voting will be held from 8 am to 5 pm, at the 25,430 polling stations including 9,014 polling stations in urban areas and 16,416 polling stations in rural areas. The polling stations include 89 ideal polling stations, 89 handicapped operated polling stations, 89 eco-friendly polling stations, 611 Sakhi polling stations and 18 youth operated polling stations.

Bharti further said that a total of 788 candidates are in the fray in the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections, out of which 718 are male candidates and 70 are female candidates with 39 political parties contesting the polls. Bharti said that a total of 16,500 polling stations in Gujarat are considered as sensitive polling including over 5000 polling stations in Saurashtra.

Adequate security arrangements have been made for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly election, Bharti said. Around 10 police personnel will be deployed within a radius of 100 meters of each polling station, besides DSP/SP level officers will make frequent rounds of the polling stations.

Bharti said that more than 50 general observers, over 50,000 police personnel including 20 police observers, BSF and CRPF jawans have been deployed in the first phase. Besides, 1,06,963 polling staff and officers including 27,978 presiding officers and 78,985 polling staff have been deployed.