Gandhinagar: As the polling day nears for the Gujarat Assembly elections, cricketer Ravindra Jadeja has started campaigning for his wife Rivaba who has been fielded by the BJP from Jamnagar North constituency. Ravindra Jadeja has shared a video in Gujarati wherein he has appealed to the people of Jamnagar city of Saurashtra to vote for his wife.

Rivaba will file nomination papers for Jamnagar North seat on Monday. In the video message on Twitter, Jadeja appealed the people of Jamnagar and his cricket fans to vote for the BJP candidate. He said that the Gujarat assembly elections are “progressing like T20 cricket”. “My dear Jamnagar residents and all cricket lovers, you all know that the assembly elections are here. T20 is progressing like cricket. BJP leaders have placed their trust on my wife. She is going to fill the form on 14.11.2022. It is the responsibility of all of you to create an atmosphere of victory for the people of Jamnagar and the cricket lovers of Jaddu. See you at 11.00,” he said.

The BJP has dropped sitting MLA of Jamnagar North Dharmendrasinh Jadeja and given ticket to Rivaba Jadeja.

Jadeja's sister Naynaba, who is a Congress leader, said on Friday that her sister-in-law Rivaba Jadeja's chances of winning the next month's Gujarat Assembly polls are low because she is a "celebrity" and people want a local leader to represent them who is accessible to them. The polling for Gujarat 2022 elections is being held in two phases - December 1 and 5.

The BJP won 99 seats in the 2017 elections when the Congress gave a tough challenge and won 77 seats. The entry of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is expected to change the winning fortunes of the candidates of both the BJP and the Congress in this election.