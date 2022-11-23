Jamnagar: Ahead of the high stakes Gujarat Assembly election, state Congress has targeted cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Revaba, who has been fielded by the BJP from Jamnagar North constituency. The Congress has called Rivaba an “imported candidate” and accused her of using children for her rallies. Jadeja's sister Naynaba, who is a Congress leader, targeted her own sister-in-law saying Rivaba herself is a voter from Rajkot West, but is contesting from Jamnagar.

“If you don't vote for yourself then how can you appeal to others ? How can this public vote for you?” Naynaba said while addressing a road show in the area of ​​Ward No. 1 to 3 of Jamnagar. The Congress leader also accused Rivaba of taking kids to her campaign rallies. She urged the Election Commission to take action against Rivaba.

Most of the children are below 10 years of age, she said. In a video being widely shared on social media young cricketers clad in uniforms can be seen lined up outside the BJP campaign rally venue. Social worker Subhash has lodged a complaint to the Gujarat Election Commission in this regard. Naynaba also alleged that her sister-in-law had not yet changed her surname six years after her marriage with Ravindra Jadeja.

Reacting to her sister-in-law's allegations, Rivaba said the Congress was raising the issues only to create a controversy. “Congress is not in power in Gujarat for the last 27 years, so it is resorting to such tactics to come to power. Such issues are being raised deliberately,” she said. “I am associated with many women empowerment campaigns and organizations. I am participating in all its activities. I work hard to empower women in my constituency. I am trying to give momentum not only to the women but also to the youth. About 250-300 children are getting free coaching,” she added.