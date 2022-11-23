Junagadh: Amid the ongoing campaigning for upcoming Gujarat assembly election, state BJP leaders have welcomed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's 'Hanuman Dada' slogan even as a political analyst warned against using the Hindu deity for political benefits. Shah had used the term during a political rally in Junagadh on Tuesday to seek votes for the BJP candidates.

After Amit Shah's statement, BJP leader Girish Kotecha supported the Home Minister's statement by waving a big banner in support of BJP candidate Sanjay Kordia in Junagadh. Kotecha termed the BJP's rule in the state a successful one. “Keeping in view the performance of this government, after Amit Shah's statement, this banner has been put up in support of BJP candidate in the election campaign,” he said.

However political analyst Dhirubhai Purohit finds the use of Hanuman Dada in the election campaign and the way the name of the deity is being raised a bit excessive. He believes that Lord Hanuman should not be politicized as he is the ideal of all Hindus. “In true sense, politics and religion are different,” he said. “Propaganda in the name of religion or Hindu deities is considered a bit too much. It is inappropriate to include any religion or their idols for political promotion,” he added.