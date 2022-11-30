Gandhinagar: The Chief Electoral Officer of Gujarat has received 5229 complaints over alleged model code of conduct (MCC) violation ahead of the Assembly election beginning on Thursday. The Assembly elections in Gujarat which were announced on November 4, will be held in two phases-on December 1 and 5.

The counting will be held on December 8. In the first phase of polling on Thursday, voting will be held on 89 seats in the State. During the election campaign, the Chief Electoral Officer has received a total of 5229 complaints, out of which 3630 complaints have been received on the cVIGIL application launched by the Election Commission.

Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Kuldeep Arya said that so far, the maximum number of complaints have been received through the online application in Gujarat. Arya further said that maximum number of complaints received through online application are processed within 100 minutes. Only eight complaints are pending till date, he said.

He further said that 83 complaints have been received by post of which eight to nine complaints are pending. Arya said that police cases have been registered in 10 of the complaints.