Ahmedabad: Forty-six youths were felicitated at Pramukh Swaminagar Ahmedabad in Gujarat as part of the Pramukh Swami Maharaj Shatabdi Mahotsav. The youths were felicitated by Mahant Swami Maharaj in the presence of their family members. Pramukh Swaminagar has been specially decorated to celebrate Pramukh Swami Shatabdi Festival in Ahmedabad's Ognaj.

A total of 46 youths from India, the US and Africa participated in the event. Their parents and relatives will also participate in the rituals. Lakhs of devotees are visiting Pramukh Swami Nagar daily in the festival, which started on December 15. Several luxury buses have been pressed into service for the visitors coming from Gujarat and out of the State to the venue.

People are calling the Pramukh Swami Maharaj Centenary Festival 2023 the wonder of the world. The event is also being hailed as an unprecedented model of management. Lakhs of devotees and volunteers are turning up to the event to serve at the venue free of cost. Scores of devotees from the US, Canada and Africa arrived in Gujarat on a month's vacation to participate in the centenary celebrations.

Many programmes are being held live in Pramukh Swami Nagar for a month, in which programmes from the country and abroad are being held featuring many leaders. The festival's 30-day-long Pramukh Swami Maharaj Shatabdi Mahotsav was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 14. The festival marks the birth centenary of the titular Hindu priest.

The event was organised by BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Shahibagh, which is the global headquarters of BAPS Swaminarayan Sansthan. BAPS Swaminarayan Sansthan was founded in 1907 by Shastriji Maharaj. BAPS aims at upholding the values of faith, unity and selfless service and cater to the spiritual, cultural, physical and emotional needs of people from all walks of life.