Gujarat: 41-year-old woman becomes mother of twins with IVF procedure

Surat: A 41-year-old woman, who got pregnant through in vitro fertilization (IVF), gave birth to twins on December 14 in Gujarat's Surat. Dimple Desai, a resident of Nanpura of Surat, is an engineer and lives with her parents. Her elder sister Rupal Desai (45) settled in Dubai after studying hotel management. Both sisters are unmarried as they could not find suitable life partners. So Dimple decided to become a single mother with the help of an IVF procedure, and she approached Sai Pooja Hospital in Nanavat.

Her IVF treatment was started under the guidance of Dr Rajiv Pradhan and Dr Rashmi Pradhan. She gave birth to a boy and a girl. While speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr Rashmi Pradhan said, "Dimple came to us a year ago and told us that she wanted to adopt a child. Then I told her that she could also go for IVF and explained the procedure. Dimple underwent IVF and she got really excited when we told her that she was having twins."

"Even though there are complications in pregnancy after the age of 40, but with her positive attitude and full family support, her nine months of pregnancy went smoothly. In the afternoon of December 14, she gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl, through caesarean delivery," the doctor added. "I have an elder sister, Rupal Desai, who lives abroad. We both are unmarried since we could find suitable marriage partners. So, we planned for IVF under the guidance of Dr Rashmi Pradhan, who is our family friend," Dimple told ETV Bharat adding, "I have no fear of what society would say about this. I have my family supporting me and that is what matters."