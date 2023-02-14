Bharuch (Gujarat): In all, 11 persons were booked for insulting the national anthem at a wedding ceremony in Baruch on Sunday. A video of this incident is doing rounds on social media. The accused sings the national anthem while sitting on chairs and laughing in a manner to mock the national anthem. The B Division police registered a case after taking cognizance of the video, which went viral. While investigating the incident, the Forensic and Science Lab (FSL) officials found that the video was first shared with various groups through WhatsApp. Two of the detainees are associated with the BJP, said Bharuch BJP Minority Cell president Mustafa Khoda. However, the accused were released later.

The detainees have been identified as Ayyub Patel (father of the bride), Bharuch district BJP general secretary Zuber Patel, Salim Dhira, Irfan Patel, Nasir Samniwala, Vasim Nawab, Zulfikar Roakadiya, Javed Dholat, Saeed Rokadiya (contested municipal elections in 2021 from Ward No. 1 in Bharuch as a BJP candidate), Usman Patel and Sarfraz Patel, all residents of Bharuch town.

They were produced before an executive magistrate in Bharuch later in the evening, following which they were released. According to Bharuch B Division police sub-inspector UK Bhawad, “The video was recorded in the Mohammedpura area of Bharuch town. We took 11 people into custody and seized their mobiles. They were sent to the FSL lab for tests. Once we get the reports, we will take action. The detainees, in their statements, claimed that they are not aware of the rules applicable to the singing of the national anthem.”