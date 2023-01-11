Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday reprimanded people feeding stray dogs and advised them to go to kennels if they loved dogs instead of putting lives of fellow citizens at risk. The court made the observation while hearing a petition over stray dog menace on public roads. “Are you not concerned about the lives of people? If you like keeping dogs, go to a kennel,” the High Court said.

The court said if a person feeds a street dog and drives it away, the same dog bites others thereby putting lives at risk. The court also asked who is responsible if a dog bites and a life is endangered. Coincidentally, the hearing came on a day when a girl was mauled by a dog in Surat. She was taken to the hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

The canine attack on the girl was also captured in the CCTV camera. Several PILs have been filed in the High Court over canine terror in the past but to no avail. That said, over 4,500 cases of cruelty to dogs have been reported in Gujarat in the last nine months. According to statistics, 460 cases were reported in the month of April, 440 in May, 516 in June, 533 in the month of July, 476 in the month of August, 539 in the month of September, 395 in October, 492 in November and 742 in December.