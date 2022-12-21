Gandhinagar: Newly sworn-in BJP MLA from Dwarka district Pabubha Manek has given up his salary and other allowances for the next five years. It is learnt that Manek wrote a letter to the Speaker of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, Shankar Chowdhary over the matter. The matter came to the light during the one-day special session of the 15th Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

Also read: Special session of 15th Gujarat Assembly to begin on Dec 20

During the session, Manek's letter became a matter of discussion. The MLA's decision is considered to be the first in the history of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly. Manek enjoys strong support in his constituency Dwarka where he has not lost in the Assembly elections since 1990. In the initial days, he was elected to the Assembly as an Independent candidate in 1990, 1995 and 1998.

He joined Congress and won in 2002. Manek won on a BJP ticket in the 2007, 2012, 2017 and 2022 Assembly elections. In the Gujarat Election 2022, he won by 5327 votes defeating Congress candidate Molubhai Kandoria. Manek got 74,018 votes, while the Congress candidate got 68,691 votes and Aam Aadmi Party's Laxmanbhai Nakum ended up third by getting 28,381 votes.

Significantly, Manek had pledged to give up his salary and allowances during the election campaign. His decision is being hailed by his supporters as historic and service towards serving the nation.