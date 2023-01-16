Surat (Gujarat): A clash broke out over kite flying between two groups of the same community on Sunday. People started pelting stones as the matter escalated leaving one injured. Several vehicles were also damaged in the clash. The Eighth-line police started an investigation into the incident. A clash broke out in the Khanderapura area over the flying of kites here on Sunday afternoon. People started pelting stones at each other. Several vehicles, including two-wheelers, were also damaged. As soon as the incident was reported, a convoy belonging to four police stations reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

The incident took place under the limits of the Athwalin police station. The entire incident of stone pelting has been captured on the CCTV cameras installed there. Injured Mohammad Safi Sheikh said, "I had gone for a walk. Meanwhile, Golu Naggarwale, son of Hussain's brother Golu Rafiq, Navasa Asif Bapu reached our terrace. When I threatened to call the police, they said do whatever you want. But, when the police came, they fled."

Also read: Moosewala murder suspect Deepak Tinu among 5 booked for clashes in Goindwal Sahib jail

Sheikh said, "A case was registered against us in the police station, after which, the police took away my father, brother, and nephew. But, we have not raised our hands on anyone. They attacked us. Our vehicles have also been damaged in the attack. They damaged our vehicles. We installed CCTV cameras, everything will be clear after examining the footage. We demand that police take strict action against the accused."

Seeing the intensity of the clash, teams from Lalgate Police Station, Chowk Bazar Police Station and Umra Police Station reached the spot to bring the situation under control. The police not only increased patrolling in the area, but also deployed many police personnel at the spot. Later, police detained Hussain and his companions in connection with the incident. The police started an investigation based on the CCTV footage.