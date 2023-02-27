Saurashtra: Reminiscent of the grand royal weddings of the yore, a groom in Botad district of Gujarat's Saurashtra region rode an elephant to the bride's house leaving the locals mesmerized. A video of the groom dancing atop the elephant with a sword is going viral on social media. The wedding of Kuldeep, son of Ramesh Bhagwanbhai Havaliya, a resident of Bhavnagar area of Botad district on February 23 was memorable for the locals.

Dumping the luxury cars, Kuldeep decided to ride an elephant to take the wedding procession to the bride's house in the nearby village. A fleet of cars followed the groom's elephant to make it look like a royal wedding. A video of the wedding procession has gone viral on the social media. In the video, the groom can be seen dancing atop the massive elephant carrying a sword in his hand.

Also read: Chhattisgarh groom, bride take a ride on bullock cart to revive age-old tradition

Some of the baraatis are seen showering the groom with money as a mark of love and respect. For the residents of Gadda, the wedding procession was a memorable moment. The villagers felt as if some Raja's wedding procession of the yore was taking place. People from nearby villages thronged the bride's village to have a glimpse of the unusual wedding procession.

Seeing the 1 km long wedding procession, people were also tempted to take selfies with the groom. Someone had made a video of the event and posted it on social media, which has now gone viral. In another unusual weddig in Gujarat, a bridegroom, son of a BJP leader, rode a bullock cart while his bride joined him with a fleet of 100 luxury cars in Surat district.