Palanpur: Four persons were killed when their car rammed into a trailer truck on a state highway in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, police said on Sunday. The accident took place at around 11 pm on Saturday near Ranakpur village on Santalpur-Palanpur highway when the victims were going from Thara to their native Un village, Thara police station's sub-inspector Mahesh Desai said.

The car hit the trailer from behind, he said. All the four car occupants died on the spot. They were identified as Ramchandra Vaghela, Yogendra Vaghela, Shivrajsinh Vaghela and Bhavik Shah, he said. The bodies were sent for post-mortem, Desai said. (PTI)