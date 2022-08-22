Gandhinagar (Gujarat) : Gujarat former Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela on August 21 announced that he is all set to launch his new party, Prajashakti Democratic Party (PDP) in the state. Speaking to ANI, the former Chief Minister said that the current ruling party is corrupt and incapable hence the party is giving the people of the state an alternative in the upcoming assembly elections.

“People are fed up with BJP. There is no governance, only corruption. The owners of all three, BJP, Congress and AAP is one. I want to tell the public that BJP is taking you for granted.” “You have a choice and that is our party, that will provide free education to your family, the party which will help you in health, the party which will give you a job. There will be no corruption in our governance, he added. (ANI)