Gandhinagar: A German groom married a Russian girl in Gujarat on December 21, according to Indian culture and Hindu customs at Sakarodiya village in Himmatnagar of Sabarkantha. The local people turned wedding guests.

Kris Müller, the son of a German businessman, and Julia Ukhvakatina, a Russian teacher, are influenced by Indian spirituality. They are followers of Dada Bhagwan thus they decided to marry according to Indian customs.

The Groom said that his NRI friend from Germany made all the arrangements for the wedding and also became the bridegroom's 'baraati'.

Along with the foreign couple, the local people were also thrilled to see this unique wedding.

