Ahmedabad : Heavy rainfall resulted in severe water logging and a flood-like situation in Ahmedabad on Monday. The Meteorological Department predicted light to moderate rainfall in the entire state for the next five days. Extremely heavy rainfall is expected in many districts of South Gujarat, Saurashtra and Kutch.

"For next 5 days, light to moderate rainfall is expected in the entire state. Extremely heavy rainfall is expected in many districts of South Gujarat, Saurashtra & Kutch. The intensity of rainfall will reduce by July 15," said Dr Manorama Mohanty, Director, Meteorological Department.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday assured all possible help to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Rajnikant Patel as heavy rains caused flood-like situations in the state's various areas. In a telephonic conversation with Gujarat Chief Minister, the Home Minister also took stock of the situation in the state that arose due to heavy rains affecting several villages.

"With reference to flood-like situations arising due to heavy rains in various areas of Gujarat, I have spoken to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and assured all possible help from the Modi government," Shah said in a tweet. Gujarat administration, State Disaster Response Force and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are engaged in providing quick help to the affected people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also assured Gujarat Chief Minister to provide all necessary help including NDRF to tackle the situation from the Centre to mitigate the sufferings of the people affected by the flood in the state.

According to Gujarat CM PRO, Modi had a telephonic conversation with Patel to enquire about the dire situation created by widespread and heavy rains in the state. The Gujarat Chief Minister gave full details to the Prime Minister about the heavy rains that have lashed out across the state in the last 48 hours, especially in the South and Central Gujarat region and the situation that has arisen as a result of the same.

Several villages in Gujarat have been cut off, prompting officials to deploy helicopters to rescue people. Several people have lost their lives so far due to the floods.NDRF teams are working to rescue people. Over 2000 people have been evacuated from various areas. Efforts to rescue more are on.

The Meteorological department said that Gujarat's situation is due to flash floods. The state received 18 inches of rainfall in just four hours. People are now struggling to procure even essential items. Gujarat's capital Ahmedabad was inundated with a record of 115 mm plus rainfall in just three hours on Sunday, setting the highest record in the past five years in a single day in July. (ANI)