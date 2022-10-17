Bhavnagar (Gujarat): Five members of a family, including a kid, were killed when their car rammed into a truck near Tulsi Park Hotel on the Bhavnagar-Ahmedabad highway on Sunday night. They were travelling from Palitana to Ahmedabad when the fatal accident took place. The family is from the Vishalnagar area of Ahmedabad. Police reached the spot after receiving the information and retrieved the bodies from the car.

"The collision was so strong that the car's bonnet and windshield were barely visible. The accident was so severe that they died on the spot," police said. The identity of the family was ascertained from the mobile phone found in the car. Further investigation is going on regarding the accident.