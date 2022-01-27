Junagadh (Gujarat): Around 20 fishermen who returned to India after being released from Pakistani jails reached the Veraval port in Gir Somnath district today. The 15 fishermen from Gir Somnath district and five fishermen from Uttar Pradesh were lodged in Pakistani jails for more than four years.

All the fishermen were allowed to go with their families after completing all the government and legal proceedings in the presence of the fisheries department officials. Happy as they were after reuniting with their family members, the returning fishermen demanded the release of Indian fishermen still lodged in Pakistani jails.

Fishermen who returned from Pak, seek release of other Indian fishermen in Pak jails

More than 560 fishermen and more than 1148 Indian boats are still in the possession of Pakistan. Talking to ETV Bharat, the 20 fishermen complained about Pakistani jails and sought the help of the Indian and the state government to immediately secure the release of the fishermen still lodged in Pakistani jails.

The fishermen said that there is no medical facility in Pakistani jails and Indian fishermen lodged there were suffering. The fishermen claimed that the jail administration was giving the same medicine for every ailment due to which the incarcerated Indian fishermen were faced with serious diseases.

The released fishermen also expressed their disappointment over the arrangements, including food, in Pakistani jails.

The fishermen said that the biggest problem in Pakistan's jails is diseases. Most of the Indian fishermen today are falling seriously ill in Pakistani jails due to inadequate treatment of the sick, they claimed. The fishermen demanded that the Indian government take immediate action in this regard.