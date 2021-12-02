Gujarat: At least 15 fishermen, who ventured into the sea, went missing after their ships capsized in the waters near Gujarat's Gir Somnath district.

According to sources, the fishermen went missing after over 15 boats carrying them capsized following heavy rains and the high-speed winds.

Meanwhile, four fishermen have safely returned home and the search for the missing fishermen is on.

Earlier, the fishermen were urged not to go fishing following the rain forecast

Fishermen are feared to have suffered heavy losses following the incident.

