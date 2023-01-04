Ahmedabad (Gujarat): It’s Makar Sankranti time and a kaleidoscope of colors will be seen as kites of different shapes and sizes will be adorning the skies. Makar Sankranti signifies the movement of the Sun into the zodiac symbol of makar (Capricorn). The festival marks the end of the winter months and the onset of the spring season.

But no Makar Sankranti celebration without kite flying and without 'firki' or spool it's not possible to fly a kite. One kite maker from Ahmedabad, Saleem has taken it to another level altogether. He has built a massive 7-foot wooden and steel spool (firki) weighing almost 11 Kg.

Speaking to ETV Bharat Saleem said, "the festival of kite flying was could not be celebrated for two years due to the Covid pandemic. But this year, as the Covid cases are less in the state, there are not many restrictions and the people can celebrate this festival with much enthusiasm and fervor."

Saleem also said that he has been involved in the kite business for the last 22 years adding that every year during the Uttarayn festival, he tries to make a unique spool to attract more customers. "I have made a 7-foot long wooden 'firki' that weighs almost 11 Kg and a steel 'firki' weighing almost 15 Kg," he added.

Saleem also said that last year he made an 8-foot-long spool weighing 100 Kg adding that he has installed lights in it now. "I have four spools handcrafted like that. Wooden spool takes time to be made. Sometimes we get hurt while making it and have to stop the process and then resume after a while. This process can take up to six months and sometimes is complete within two months," he said.

"I have a brass firki with symbols of different religions engraved on it. It is an ancient 'firki' and was given to me by my grandfather and is said to be made even before independence," Saleem added.

This harvest festival is celebrated across India with different traditions and names, like Magh Bihu in Assam, Poush Parbon in Bengal, and Pongal in Tamil Nadu. In Gujarat, it is called Uttarayan. Uttarayan is synonymous with the kite-flying festival. The skies of Gujarat are adorned with colorful kites and a sense of competition fills the air ahead of the most awaited festival.

The kite festival is one of the biggest festive celebrations in Gujarat. A cheery atmosphere and delicious food add to the beauty of the festivities. After almost two years of pandemic-induced break, there is a lot of enthusiasm to celebrate this festival as the Covid cases are under control.