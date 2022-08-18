Surat: A fire broke out at a factory in Gujarat's Surat on Thursday, however, several fire engines brought the fire under control after an hour. The incident occurred at CT Industrial in Udyognagar of the Udhna area. According to information, the blaze suddenly started on the third floor of the factory in which King Impex's unit was located. Garment production work was going on when the fire broke out.

No casualties have been reported in the incident. Similarly, no one was injured in the fire mishap. Speaking about the incident, fire officer Sudhir Patel said, "The blaze took place on the third floor in King Impex factory, a wholesale dealer of clothes, and has a godown as well. Eight to 10 fire engines were pressed into service to douse the fire."