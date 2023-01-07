Ahmedabad: A 15-year-old succumbed to the burns in a fire accident occurred in a multistoried residential building in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Saturday. The accident was reported in Orchid Green Flat near Girdharnagar Circle in the Shahibaug area at around 7 am.

Police said the fire was massive and it broke out at the seventh-floor of the residential building where a teenage girl was trapped inside the building before the fire tenders team reached and rescued her. The teenage girl was shifted to a hospital where she succumbed to severe burn injuries.

According to the police, the fire call was received at around 7.28 am and the fire tenders were dispatched in real-time. As per sources, four members of the family managed to get out of the building before the fire engulfed the entire building. However, Pranjal, (15), was trapped inside a room in the ill-fated flat.

"The fire tender team rose to the situation and rescued the girl with utmost urgency and the fire. The fire has been extinguished," police said. Heart-wrenching scenes of the girl being spotted in the balcony of the room trying to evade the raging fire in the apartment had trickled out in the social media.