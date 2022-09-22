Gandhinagar: Emotion was writ large over the faces of legislators of BJP and Congress as curtains fell on the final day of the monsoon session of the 14th assembly on Thursday.

The final day of the monsoon session of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly got off to a stormy start, with issues of inflation being discussed. Paresh Dhanani made a statement in the Assembly that inflation is continuously increasing in Gujarat. Both sides accused each other.

According to the decision of the Supreme Court, the elections in about 4,000 village panchayats of Gujarat are being postponed. The OBC community is facing many objections regarding the 27% reservation, while the state government has formed a committee as per the directive of the Supreme Court. This issue was also raised by Congress in the assembly.

Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani and around nine Congress legislators were suspended for a day from the Gujarat Legislative Assembly for rushing into the well of the House and shouting slogans to demand a discussion on the OBC reservation on Thursday, the last day of the session. Besides, 11 MLAs were suspended on Wednesday when Congress MLAs in the assembly house demanded reservation according to population and carried posters.

Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat and BJP MLA Nitin Patel disclosed the five years of work and the decision taken during the five years. Besides this, Nitin Patel also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the discussion. While education minister Jitu Vaghani recalled the five years of work and also expressed confidence that the BJP will win again in the assembly elections.

An amendment was unanimously passed to expand the coverage of Gujarat National Law University (GNLU) and provide additional campuses outside Gujarat under its control. Apart from this, an amendment bill was passed to remove the provision of inviting objection notices from the public to speed up the delay in framing all service condition rules in the state municipalities.

After the completion of the assembly session, all the legislators including Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel, Gujarat Assembly Speaker Nimaben Acharya, and Leader of the Opposition Sukhram Rathwa gathered in the conference hall on the fourth floor of the assembly. Meanwhile, they laughed and apologized to each other and all the people got emotional.