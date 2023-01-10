Vadodara (Gujarat): A couple and their son were found dead at their rented house in Gujarat's Vadodra on Monday. The couple allegedly killed their son first and then died by suicide. A preliminary probe suggests that the inability to repay the debt was the reason behind this drastic step. The deceased were identified as Priteshbhai Pratapbhai Mistry (30), his wife Snehalben Priteshbhai Mistry (32), and their son Harshil (7).

They were found dead by Pritesh's mother who came to their house in Darshanam Upvan Society following a request made by her son a day earlier to attend a family dinner. "When Mistry’s mother reached her son's home, she found the front door locked. She then went into the house from the rear door and she saw Pritesh hanging from a noose. She informed the neighbors about it. The bodies of Snehalben and Harshil were found lying on the floor," said Ketan Chunara, Mistry's neighbor.

Talking to the media, Ketan said, "He wrote a note on the wall saying that they have taken this extreme step on their own as he was under heavy debt." The note further read, "I request the Commissioner of Police not to disturb our family members."

Deputy Commissioner of Police Yashpal Jaganiya, speaking to reporters, said, "Pritesh has not accused anybody but police will investigate the angle as well. All the bodies were sent to SSG hospital for post mortem and the exact cause and timing of the death will be confirmed after the post-mortem report is received."

DCP further said, "As of now, we are treating it as a case of suicide. Mistry has also written on the wall of his house that he was ending his life due to debts and also apologized to his mother."