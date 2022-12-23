Rajkot (Gujarat): At least four of a family were killed and three others were critically injured when the car in which they were traveling rammed into a truck near Maliyasan on the Rajkot-Ahmedabad Highway. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Upon receiving information about the accident, Kuvadva police reached the spot immediately. Official sources said, "around eight to 10 people were traveling in the eco-car out of which four died on the spot while three are critically injured." This accident caused a traffic jam on the road after which a team of police officials diverted the traffic. The deceased have been identified as Jayendra Singh Jadeja, Prithvi Sigh Jadeja, Indrajit Singh Jadeja, and Mayaba.