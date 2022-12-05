Aravalli: An eco-friendly polling booth in Gujarat's Aravalli has become a centre of attraction in the 2nd phase of assembly elections. While the Election Commission has set up polling booths on various themes in the state, the particular booth in Aravalli is an ecological park in itself with plastic material strictly prohibited.

The staff at the Aravalli polling station are making the voters aware of environmental preservation by encouraging the maximum use of eco-friendly material. Even the ballot box at the Aravalli polling station is made up of bamboo logs joined together. A picture of the ballot box adorned with a flower garland is being widely shared on the Internet.