Gandhinagar: In a startling revelation, the Gujarat government has revealed that over Rs 4,000 crore worth of narcotics and Rs 211.86 crore worth of liquor have been seized in the state over the past two years until December 31, 2022. The state government disclosed this information in the Gujarat assembly in response to questions about the recovery of narcotics and liquor.

The response came after Mandvi MLA Anirudh Dave asked about the quantity of drugs seized from Indian waters in Gujarat, to which the government replied that 184.994 kg of drugs worth Rs 924.97 crore have been seized in the past two years. Seven Indians, 32 Pakistanis, and one Afghan national have been arrested in connection with these cases.

Responding to the questions raised by several Congress MLAs in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly intoxicants like liquor, beer, charas, and ganja, the state government replied in writing that 1,66,03,737 bottles of foreign liquor worth Rs 197.45 crore were sold in 25 districts of the state over the past two years. Additionally, the Home Department seized 23,11,353 litres of country liquor worth Rs 3.94 crore, tins and bottles of beer worth Rs 10.47 crore, as well as opium, charas, ganja, heroin powder, and other types of boxes worth Rs 4,058.01 crore.

In total, foreign liquor, country liquor, and other intoxicants worth Rs 4,269.89 crore have been seized from 25 districts in the past two years. Over 3 lakh accused have been arrested in connection with these cases, while 2,987 accused are still absconding.

Responding to Botad MLA Umesh Makwana’s query about the quantity of drugs seized at Adani's Mundra Port in the past two years, the state government responded in writing that the Home Department seized 75 kg of heroin drugs valued at Rs 375.5 crore from the port in Kutch, and legal action was taken by arresting two accused.

According to information released in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, 671 accused are still out of police custody in Surat district, the highest among the 25 districts of Gujarat. The police are yet to arrest 376 accused in Ahmedabad who are involved in liquor and narcotics smuggling. Baroda district ranks first in the trade of opium, charas, ganja, heroin powder, and other drugs, with drugs worth Rs 1620.68 crore seized from the district alone. The Gujarat Police have seized liquor, drugs, and opium worth Rs 1389.91 crore in Bharuch district.

The Gujarat Congress has accused the police and the government of turning a blind eye to illegal liquor being smuggled into the state from the borders.

In summary, the Gujarat government has seized a significant amount of narcotics and liquor over the past two years, with over 3 lakh accused arrested in connection with these cases. However, there are still several accused who are absconding, and some districts in the state continue to be hotspots for drug and liquor smuggling. The opposition party has also raised concerns about the police and government's ability to tackle this issue effectively.