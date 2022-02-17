Gandhinagar: A temple in the Rupal village of Gandhinagar in Gujarat has become a point of attraction after the locals decorated it with US dollar bills donated by an American devotee.

Vardayini Mata temple is immersed in devotion on the 9th day of Navaratri when special prayers are held here. On the special occasion, an anonymous US-based devotee on Wednesday sent $1500 equivalent to Rs 1.12 lakh to the temple. Later, the trustees and caretakers of the temple decorated Vardayini Mataji with dollars. According to temple sources, the name of the donor is unknown adding that “50 per cent of the donations coming to this temple are used for development works”.

