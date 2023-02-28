Navsari (Gujarat): Canine enthusiasts turned up with rare breeds at the dog show organised by the Navsari Animal Saving Group Trust in Gujarat's Navsari on February 26. The show saw the participation of more than 32 breeds of dogs. Breeds like English Pointer, Beagle, French Bulldog, Siberian Husky, Chow Chow, Shitzu, and Great Dane were major draws among the dog lovers in this show.

The Navsari Animal Saving Group was also involved in educating people regarding the care of dogs. Brijesh Sakhiwala, the organiser of the dog show said, 'Navsari Animal Saving Group has been organising a state-level dog show for the last eight years. This is the ninth edition of the dog show which was held at the municipal ground of Navsari. This year, nearly 150 contestants participated in this dog show with more than 32 breeds of dogs."

Sakhiwala further said, "people from Delhi, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra participated in this dog show. A team of veterinary doctors present at the event conducted a free medical check-up for all participating dogs. The doctors also educated the dog owners on how to train and take care of the dogs. Even high-breed dogs such as Shitzu, Chihuahua, and Siberian Husky participated in this event."

English Pointer, Beagle, French Bulldog, Pomeranian, Chow Chow, Pug, Great Dane, Cane Corshaw, and German Shepherd also participated in the event. We received a great response after organising this dog show, Sakhiwala added.

Also read: Rs 10 cr worth Tibetan Mastiff grabs more eyeballs at dog show in Shivamogga

Marina, a dog owner from Daman said, "I have brought my Chihuahua dog for participation in this event. I have a total of eight breeds of dogs. The group organises this dog show every year. This is the ninth year of this show. The organisers have called a team of veterinary doctors to the venue to conduct free medical camps for the dogs."

The doctors are creating awareness about how to raise a particular breed of dog. Even the judges are also giving advice about how to groom a dog, Marina added.