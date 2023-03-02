Surat: Doctors in Surat city of Gujarat have performed a rare surgery to remove an implanted tooth stuck in the lung of a 52-year-old man. This came to light after the man complained of chest pain and went to the doctor for a checkup. Dr Sameer Gami, who led the rare surgery said that on Feb. 21, the man living in Surat came to his clinic complaining of chest pain and difficulty in breathing. In the subsequent diagnosis, Dr Gami recommended the man for an X-ray. When the man had the X-ray done and showed it to the doctor, Dr Gami said he was shocked to see a tooth stuck in the lung of the man.

On enquiring from the man, he said that he had implanted the tooth some time ago and a few days ago, the tooth dislodged and he swallowed it. Initially, the man thought that the tooth will be egested with stools. However, that did not happen. In the meantime, the man's worries increased after he had chest pain and difficulty in breathing.

Dr Sameer Gami said that after the tooth was detected in the X-ray, he did not want to waste time tremovingthe tooth. As per Dr Gami, the tooth was stuck in the lungs through the esophagus and it was difficult to remove it through the ordinary procedure, which necessitated a bronchoscopy.

The team of doctors advised the family to undergo a bronchoscopy and after the permission of the family, the doctors performed a successful operation to remove the tooth stuck in the lung bronchoscopy. The rare surgery lasted for two hours. The patient is said to be stable and improving well.