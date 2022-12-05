Patan: Differently abled voted enthusiastically in four Assembly seats in Gujarat's Patan. Four polling stations for persons with disabilities were constructed in the four Assembly seats in Patan district. Special facilities, including wheelchairs, were arranged here for the differently-abled. Differently-abled voters went to the polling station on wheelchairs and cast their votes. They also appealed to the people to vote as well. "We Divyangs of Patan district with our votes will strengthen democracy.”

