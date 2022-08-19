Vadodara (Gujarat) : A temple in Gujarat came alive amid preparations for the Janmashtami festival in Vadodara. The devotees expressed their devotion in an exceedingly large manner as they made a swing worth Rs 25 lakh for Lord Krishna's idol. The swing has been made from gold and silver, the cost of which was donated by the devotees. 200 grams of gold and 7 kg of silver have been used to make and beautify the holy swing.



“Swing is made from 200 grams of gold and 7 kg of silver. Its cost is Rs 24 to 25 lakhs which was donated by devotees,” the temple official said. (ANI)