Rajkot: Two youths were severely injured after they were attacked by two men over personal enmity in Gujarat's Rajkot district on Tuesday night, police said. CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced on the internet.

According to the police, the two youths named Harpal Singh Parmar and Aslam Belim, both residents of Popat Para in Rajkot were attacked with a knife under the Bhagwatipara bridge on Juno Morbi Road in the district. The people of the surrounding areas who were appalled by the whole incident rushed to the spot following which the assailants ran away.

Both suffered severe injuries in the attack and were immediately shifted to Rajkot Civil Hospital for treatment. The condition of one of them is said to be critical. The attack was carried out by Sajan Parmar and Ranjit alias Mahadev due to personal enmity, police said. They were arrested by the B Division police within a few hours. currently, further investigation is going on in the case.

Also read: College student attacks girl with knife for refusing proposal

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Inspector Barot of Rajkot B Division Police Station said, "Both the accused have been arrested within a few hours of the incident. The deadly attack was carried out by Sajan Parmar and Ranjit on the two youths over personal enmity. Action has been taken against the accused in this matter. The CCTV footage of the attack has also come to the fore which clearly shows how the young men were attacked."