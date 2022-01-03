Gandhinagar (Gujarat): COVID-19 vaccination drive for beneficiaries in the age bracket of 15-18 years began from Monday across Gujarat. In this connection, the state health department has made adequate arrangements to jab more than 35 lakh youth across the state.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel kickstarted the vaccine campaign from Kobani High School in Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) area at 7.30 in the morning. Fifty teams of health workers are working to cover approximately 20,000 students from 93 schools in the area of ​​Gandhinagar Municipality.

On the first day of the vaccination campaign, the authorities are planning to jab 5,000 students of 13 schools in Gandhinagar municipal area alone.

As announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25, 2021, the vaccination for the age-group 15-18 years began from January 3, 2022, while the administration of precautionary third dose for the vulnerable categories is to commence from January 10, 2022.

The states/UTs were advised to ensure the orientation of vaccinators and vaccination team members for vaccination of 15-18 years age-group and the identification of dedicated session sites for vaccination of 15-18 years age-group.