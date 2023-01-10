Gandhinagar: Aravalli Session Court on Tuesday sentenced a Gujarat cop to life imprisonment for a 10-year-old double murder case of killing his wife and five-year-old daughter and cutting them into 21 pieces and throwing them into a well. The accused has been identified as Arvind Marta Damor, a resident of Wankaner village.

According to police, 10 years ago, Arvind's wife Hasumati insisted to go his first wife's son's wedding. In a fit of rage, Arvind with his two associates killed Hasumati and the five-year-old child. Later, he cut them into 21 pieces and dumped them into a well. A farmer informed the Bhiloda police about a foul smell emanating from his well.

On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies from the well. The police identified the deceased woman and based one basis of the tattoo written HB on the woman's hand and the police arrested the accused and his two associates. The accused was fired from his job, police said. After 10 years of proceedings, the court sentenced the accused to life imprisonment, police said.