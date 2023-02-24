Vadodara: A couple and their three children were killed and another eight-year-old kid was rescued after a car rammed into the auto-rikshaw carrying the victims near Narayan Wadi on Atladar-Padra road in the city on Thursday late in the night. The police said that three of them died on the spot while two others died while undergoing treatment at a hospital. The bodies were sent to Sayaji Hospital for postmortem.

The family were heading home from a wedding ceremony on the auto-rickshaw when the car coming from Padra collided with the auto head-on. All the deceased are said to be residents of Lola village in Padra whereas the only survivor of the accident is eight-year-old Aryan Arvind Nayak, who has been injured and is undergoing treatment. The police registered a case and shifted the bodies for post-mortem. A police officer said that the car driver has been absconding since the accident and the police launched a man-hunt to nab the driver.

In a separate incident, at least five persons, including a pedestrian were killed and four others were injured after a car rammed into a truck from behind near Tegura village in Dharwad taluk late on Thursday night. The car which ploughed into the truck was fatally knocked down a pedestrian and four others. Police identified the deceased as Mahantesh Muddoji, (40), Basavaraj Naragunda, (35), Nagappa Muddoji (29), and Sreekumar, all residents of Auradi village in Belgaum district, and the deceased pedestrian was identified as Eranna Ramanagoudar, (35) of Dharwad, Hubli.