Navsari (Gujarat): In a shocking incident, four members of a family, including a four-month-old girl and her seven-year-old sister, were found at a residence at Ravaniya village in Navsari district of Gujarat on Sunday, the police said. According to the police, parents killed their kids before dying by suicide by hanging themselves from the ceiling of a room of the house, the police said. The police found the bodies of two kids lying on the ground.

Vansda police inspector BM Chaudhary said the parents might have strangled their kids to death before resorting to the extreme step. The head of the family was identified as Chunilal Gavit (39), who worked at an Ayurvedic company in Daman. The police inspector said that the couple killed their two children before dying by suicide. The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained and they launched an investigation into the suicide pact," Chaudhary added.

Also read: Man jumps from the fourth floor of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital in suicide bid

But, locals said the couple had a heated argument over Chunilal having an extramarital affair with another woman from the Dang district. Before taking the drastic step, the couple went on a tour with two daughters, seven-year-old Kashish and four-month-old Ditya and returned home and in the middle of the night, the husband and wife killed their sleeping children. Meanwhile, Chunilal's father grew suspicious when he did not hear the crying of his granddaughter when he woke up in the morning. When he opened the door he was shocked to witness the bodies of his son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren. Immediately, he informed the police.