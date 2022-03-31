Ahmedabad: The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad is embroiled in a legal battle. Changes to the institute's emblem have sparked a debate. The IIM Institute and its academic members have had to deal with this issue. The institute's logo was modified, and Sanskrit words were eliminated by the governing board. It is claimed that the logo was altered without the professors' knowledge. The 48 academics have submitted a letter to the board of directors protesting the decision and requesting that it be reversed.

Words in Sanskrit were also removed - Bakul Dholakia, the previous director of IIM Ahmedabad, stated that IIM is a world-renowned institute in this area. The institute's logo was created like any other institute when it was founded in 1961. Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, he stated, was the organization's leader at the time. From 1961 through 2022, the logo has remained the same. The group has gained a reputation across the world. The institute's director and board of governors have now chosen to modify the institute's logo for no apparent reason. When a faculty council is convened to make such a decision, no action can be taken until it is resolved. The decision of the Faculty Council goes to the Proposal Board and the Board then approves the decision.

Collaborating with this logo is a breeze - According to Bakul Dholakia, the suggestion was sent straight to the board in this situation. The professor is completely clueless. The faculty council was notified immediately by the director that the board had made such a decision. As a result, it's only reasonable that faculty members would reject it. Because such work cannot be done without a faculty member's permission. From 2002 until 2007, I was the director of IIM. This was the institute's logo at the time, which included Sanskrit verses. 'Vidyaviniyogad Vikas' is written in this book. We have no trouble partnering with any international organization utilizing this logo."

In their native language, the logo of the US-European University - "I developed the One Year Program in 2006," the IIM former director noted. Foreign students made up about 33% of the student body. For admission, IIM Ahmedabad traveled to New York and London. That is why the institute is well-known across the world, and its brand remains unaffected. Universities in the United States and Europe are between 100 and 100 years old. Their logo is written in their native language. He never made any compromises when it came to the logo. So, why does IIM Ahmedabad have to make concessions? There are no two logos for every organization, one for domestic use and the other for international use. If there are more than two logos, the organization's worth is diluted. This decision was made without giving it any thought.