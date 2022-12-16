Surat: The construction of India's first multilevel railway station has started in Gujarat's Surat, a hub of diamonds and textiles. The multilevel railway station will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 878 crore and is expected to facilitate thousands of train passengers on a daily basis. The railway station is being built on the land belonging to the Surat Municipal Corporation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the construction. The tenders for the project were floated in November. The work will be done in three phases. In view of the construction, the railway authorities are planning to bypass trains running through the station via Udhna railway station. For this, the Western Railway has sought permission from the Ministry of Railways.

The project comes six months after the Gujarat government inaugurated the state’s first multi-level railway-over-bridge and flyover built at the cost of Rs 133.50 crore.