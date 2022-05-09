New Delhi: The Congress is going all out to woo the Tribals in poll-bound Gujarat and Rajasthan. Former party chief Rahul Gandhi will launch the party’s Adivasi Adhikar Satyagrah in Gujarat’s Dahod on Tuesday while both he and party chief Sonia Gandhi will address a Tribal rally in Rajasthan’s Banswada on May 16, a day after the three-day Chintan Shivir concludes in Udaipur.

Tribals have been traditional supporters of the grand old party and have influence in around 47 assembly seats in Gujarat, where the party leaders had launched a protest movement to highlight the plight of the community over the past few months. Keeping that in mind, the party had started a movement against the proposed Par-Tapi-Narmada river linking project which would displace around 50,000 families.

“We are fighting for the rights of the tribals,” said Gujarat CLP leader Sukhram Rathwa, a tribal leader. After the Adivasi rally, Rahul will interact with the party MLAs and also have a meeting with the Tribal leaders of the region.

“Jal, jungle, Zameen has been our commitment to the tribals. These are not mere words. These are values and faith. To protect our power, values, and faith, the Congress will fight till we are victorious,” said Gujarat Congress chief Jagdish Thakor.

In the past, Congress has been raising the issue of atrocities against the Tribals. “To commit an atrocity on them is to commit a crime,” said a Congress state leader.

On Tuesday, Rahul is expected to list out certain promises for the community which will be implemented if the grand old party is voted to power. In the past, Rahul has questioned the Rs 5000 cr Adivasi fund set up by the Centre for the welfare of the community, saying the money never reached the poor forest dwellers.

Gujarat will have assembly elections later this year while Rajasthan will go to the polls in 2023. The Congress has been out of power in the western state for the past 27 years and in Rajasthan, the challenge for the party is to retain power.

In the Banswada rally, both Sonia and Rahul will try to send a message to the community, highlight the work done by the Ashok Gehlot government and promise them more development if the party wins the elections next year.

Recently, the state government sanctioned Rs 100 crore for the welfare of the community including schools, hospitals, and even a museum for them. “The rights guaranteed to the Tribals are mentioned in the Constitution. The Congress fought for them and will fight for them now,” said a senior AICC functionary.

