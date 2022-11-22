Ahmedabad: Congress star campaigner Kanhaiya Kumar has taken part in a road show in Ahmeadabad here in support of the party nominees in the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 slated for December 1 and 5 in two phases. Speaking on the occasion, he said the Congress has got a good chance to form the government in Gujarat this time thanks to an outpouring of support from the people.

Kanhaiya Kumar asserted that the Congress has played an assertive role as an opposition party in Gujarat in the past 27 years. Now, the people of the State are looking forward to change so that the problems of unemployment, high current bills and farmers debt will end. When the nation needs direction, the citizens of Gujarat demonstrate their capability to provide one.

The Congress leader was confident that the Congress has fair chances of winning the election and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) factor will not have any impact in this election. The voters were unhappy with the BJP government at the centre and in the state. Inflation has risen steeply and the level of unemployment is alarming, he said.

Kanhaiya Kumar, who campaigned for Jamalpur Khadia assembly Congress candidate Imran Khadewala, called upon the youth of Gujarat to take up the challenge of providing direction to the country as a whole at a time many problems were ailing the nation. Only the Congress party would be able to save the country, he added.